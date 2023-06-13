Defenseman Michael Karow Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Texas Stars defenseman Michael Karow

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars defenseman Michael Karow(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday that defenseman Michael Karow signed a two-year AHL contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

Karow, 24, posted nine points (1-8- 9) and had a +8 rating in 36 regular season games during his first full professional season in 2022-23 and added two assists in eight playoff games. He also tallied two assists in three ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads.

The left shot defenseman turned pro toward the end of the 2021-22 season and scored the game-winning goal in his professional debut Apr. 1, 2022 at Grand Rapids, before finishing the season with five points (1-4=5) and a +3 rating.

Karow played four years at Boston College, where he helped the Eagles to three Hockey East Conference Championships. He then spent a fifth season of college eligibility at Michigan Tech in 2021-22 and finished his NCAA career with 25 points (3-22=25) and a +27 rating in 168 games.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Green Bay, Wisconsin was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

