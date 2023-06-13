Roadrunners and JW Marriott Starr Pass to Welcome 2023 AHL Team Business Meetings

June 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa are proud to welcome the 2023 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Ticket Evolution. The meetings will run from Wednesday, June 21 to Friday, June 23 with more than 250 representatives from the American Hockey League and its 32 member clubs.

AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson, Arizona Coyotes President and Chief Executive Officer Xavier Gutierrez, Arizona Coyotes Director of Strategy and Analytics Michael Leunen, and Tucson Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman headline speakers scheduled to present during the week.

"We are thrilled to invite the teams and individuals that make up the American Hockey League to Tucson," said Hoffman. "JW Marriott Starr Pass has been a great partner with the Roadrunners since we started in Tucson and to showcase this great property and all that Southern Arizona has to offer is a big win for the community and the team."

Front-office personnel from throughout the AHL will connect to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several area, including ticket sales, corporate sales, and marketing. Several dozen merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year with an Awards Presentation presented by SponsorCX.

The Tucson Roadrunners and their staff will also be presenting on a variety of panels, including Bob Hoffman on the President's Panel and Senior Director of Sales Julie Sipe on the Women In Sports Panel. The team will also be sharing details behind their El Lazo de Tucson campaign, with a focus on the concept, execution, branding, community, and revenue of the campaign.

In addition, Visit Tucson is the post-awards ceremony hospitality partner of the 2023 AHL Team Business Meetings. Meeting delegates will be taking in all that Downtown Tucson has to offer with participating hospitality stops including Dillinger Brewing, Good Oak Bar, Hub, The Hut, Maynards, The Playground, Pueblo Vida and Tap & Bottle.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.