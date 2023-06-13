San Jose Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Home Opener
June 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today it will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, 122 days from today, at Tech CU Arena(@TechCUArena). Promotional details and an opponent will be released at a later date.
The Barracuda are 4-4-1 all-time in season openers and 1-1 at home. Oct. 13 will mark the first time the Barracuda will begin the year at Tech CU Arena. A year ago, San Jose played its first two games on the road at the Iowa Wild.
All-Star Classic
The Barracuda are set to host the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge and Skills Competition at Tech CU Arena from Feb. 4-5, 2024.
2023-24 Season Tickets
2023-24 Barracuda season tickets are on sale now and start as low as $11 per game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2023
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Home Opener - San Jose Barracuda
- Welcome Back, Patrick Sharp - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Thunderbirds Announce Staff Promotion & Hires - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Defenseman Michael Karow Signs Two-Year Contract Extension - Texas Stars
- Roadrunners and JW Marriott Starr Pass to Welcome 2023 AHL Team Business Meetings - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bob Nardella Named Head Coach of Chicago Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals Re-Sign Keaton Thompson - Milwaukee Admirals
- Calder Cup Finals Game 3 Preview: Bears vs. Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.