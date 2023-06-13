San Jose Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Home Opener

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today it will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, 122 days from today, at Tech CU Arena(@TechCUArena). Promotional details and an opponent will be released at a later date.

The Barracuda are 4-4-1 all-time in season openers and 1-1 at home. Oct. 13 will mark the first time the Barracuda will begin the year at Tech CU Arena. A year ago, San Jose played its first two games on the road at the Iowa Wild.

All-Star Classic

The Barracuda are set to host the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge and Skills Competition at Tech CU Arena from Feb. 4-5, 2024.

2023-24 Season Tickets

2023-24 Barracuda season tickets are on sale now and start as low as $11 per game.

