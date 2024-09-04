Thunderbirds Announce Return of Season-Long Promotions

September 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - In anticipation of the upcoming season, the Springfield Thunderbirds are excited to announce the return of a trio of season-long promotions, including some unique new details!

For a fourth consecutive season, the Thunderdome is the place to start the weekend with the return of MGM Springfield Deuces Wild Fridays. For the first time since the promotion's inception, multiple domestic draft beers will be available at the $2 price point, in addition to $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Featured brews include Coors Light, Miller Lite, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Bud, Bud Light and Yuengling.

For the Thunderbirds' games on Monday through Wednesday this season, fans can get in on the victories with the reprisal of Mass Lottery Winning Weekdays. Fans attending a weekday game (Nov. 6, Dec. 31, Jan. 20, Feb. 19) can redeem their ticket for a complimentary one to the next weekday game should the T-Birds emerge victorious.

Three separate times during the new season, families can also enjoy a day out as Sunday Fundays make a comeback on the Thunderbirds' promotional calendar on Oct. 13, Jan. 26, and March 16! These 3:05 p.m. matinee start times are a terrific option for the youngest of T-Birds fans, with character appearances from your favorite cartoons and princesses. Don't forget about the post game skate on the MassMutual Center ice!

Each Sunday game will have multiple integrations from Boomer's Kids Club. Families can sign up their 3-to-12-year-old T-Birds fans for the Kids Club at just $30 for the full season.

Families looking to attend on Sundays can get four tickets and four food vouchers, starting at just $80 in the Defense Zone sections, $90 in the Attack Zone sections, and $100 in the Center Value sections. The Sunday Funday games will also coincide with traditions like Kids Opening Day (Oct. 13), Boomer's Birthday Bash (Jan. 26), and Sensory Friendly Sunday (March 16).

The T-Birds blue third jerseys return another season! If you're looking for a chance to see them at the Thunderdome, make sure you mark down these dates: Friday, Oct. 25, Friday, Nov. 22, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Monday, Jan. 20, Friday, March 28, and Friday, April 18.

To thank the brave men and women who fight for our country, a military discount is available for all T-Birds home games. This offer is only valid at the MassMutual Center box office. Please show a valid military ID at the box office for the discount.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Thunderbirds on social media (@ThunderbirdsAHL) closely in the coming days for more information about the full promotional schedule, team information, and individual game tickets.

Mark your calendars! Single game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

