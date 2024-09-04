Griffins Release 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday announced their promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season, featuring a number of giveaways and the return of many popular season-long promotions. Single-game tickets for each of the team's 36 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at griffinshockey.com/tickets.

The Griffins will launch the home portion of their 72-game slate on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank. Promotions for the home opener include a magnet schedule giveaway and $2 beers/hot dogs.

Grand Rapids' other giveaways this season include a team calendar (Oct. 19), camo hooded t-shirt (Nov. 15), Brad Thompson beard chia pet (Nov. 24), Sebastian Cossa bobblehead (Dec. 1), Batman bobblehead (Jan. 11), adult Dino Night jersey (Jan. 18), Simon Edvinsson Flying Toasters bobblehead (Feb. 23), and a Beer City Hockey hat (March 22).

Key promotional dates include: 23rd annual School Day Game (Nov. 13 - 11 a.m. start); Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 15); Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game (Nov. 24); Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 29); How Griff Stole Christmas (Dec. 1); Ninth annual Red Kettle Game for The Salvation Army (Dec. 6); Gridiron Griffins (Dec. 22); 27th annual New Year's Eve Celebration (Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. start); DC Superheroes (Jan. 11); Dino Night (Jan. 18); Princess Night (Feb. 1); Mental Health Awareness/Sensory Friendly Game (Feb. 23 - 5 p.m. start); Star Wars Night (March 1); 13th annual Purple Community Game for Van Andel Institute (March 14); Beer City Hockey Night (March 22 - 8 p.m. start); and Fan Appreciation Night (April 12).

The popular Friday night beer and hot dog promotion returns for all Friday home games this season, featuring $2 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. Free Ride Fridays allows fans to enjoy a complimentary fare on The Rapid by showing their ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapids.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Several other recurring promotions will be available throughout the Griffins' schedule, including seven Winning Wednesdays, three post-game player autograph sessions, four post-game open skates and seven post-game jersey auctions. The jersey auctions are set to include military appreciation jersey (Nov. 15), The Salvation Army Red Kettle jersey (Dec. 6), Gridiron Griffins jersey (Dec. 22), Dino Night jersey (Jan. 18), mental health awareness/sensory friendly jersey (Feb. 23), Purple Community Game jersey (March 14), and the Beer City Hockey jersey (March 22).

Fans can sign up for the Griffins Nation e-newsletter to receive early access to various ticket pre-sale opportunities from Sept. 6-12. To do so, visit: https://griffinshockey.com/fan-zone/griffins-nation. Griffins tickets can be purchased through the following methods (all purchases subject to a convenience charge):

Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena, beginning Oct. 1 (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday);

By phone at (616) 774-4585 or (800) 2-HOCKEY.

Advance ticket prices start at $19 for upper level crease, $21 for upper level faceoff, $24 for upper level center ice, $25 for upper level preferred, $26 for upper level prime and $29 for upper level edge; and $27 for lower level faceoff, $31 for lower level center ice, $37 for lower level preferred and $54 for lower level glass. (Additional $3 per ticket on game day.)

On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before puck drop. Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game select season package. These plans, along with full-season, FLEX ticket vouchers and group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visiting griffinshockey.com.

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit griffinshockey.com or call (800) 2-HOCKEY.

