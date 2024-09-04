Belleville Sens 2024-25 First-Half Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce that single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 home schedule at CAA Arena are now on sale!

Tickets for Belleville Sens home games in the first half of the season (October 19, 2024, to January 25, 2025) can now be purchased via Ticketmaster, in person at the Belleville Sens Box Office inside the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Please note that Belleville Sens Box Office hours for September are as follows and will be updated at bellevillesens.com:

- Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

- Thursday, September 5, 2024 - 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

- Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

- Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

- Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

- Saturday, September 28, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season (January 29, 2025, to April 19, 2025) are set to go on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The full Belleville Sens 2024-25 regular season schedule is available.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

