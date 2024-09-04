Firebirds, NBC Palm Springs Partner to Broadcast All 36 Home Games

September 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds have partnered with NBC Palm Springs to bring all 36 Firebirds' regular season home games to local television beginning with the 2024-25 season.

The broadcasts, known as Hockey Night Coachella Valley, presented by your Southern California Toyota Dealers, will be aired LIVE on KPSE and feature a 30-minute pregame show, full game coverage, and a post-game show.

The trio of Evan Pivnick (play-by-play), Grant Fuhr (analyst), and Gino LaMont (host) will continue to provide commentary for all broadcasts with NBC Palm Springs anchor and sports director Tim O'Brien joining the team as a rinkside correspondent.

KPSE will be rebranded as My Firebirds TV and can be found on Spectrum Channel 20, FiOS Channel 9, DirecTV Channel 50, and over the air on Channel 50.1.

"The unwavering support the fans have provided over the course of two seasons has been unreal and as such we are excited to air all 36 home games for the upcoming season across the Coachella Valley," John Page, Senior Vice President for the Coachella Valley Firebirds/Acrisure Arena/Oak View Group said. "Providing better access to our games will continue to grow our fanbase and expose others to the great game of hockey. We're looking forward to this partnership with NBC Palm Springs and can't wait to get started."

"The Firebirds are the hottest and most exciting entertainment in the Valley. Why wouldn't we want to share it 36 times? It's a no-brainer," said Bob McCauley, General Manager of Entravision/NBC Palm Springs. "We can't wait to get this partnership and the season going. Let's Go Firebirds!"

In addition to all the great hockey action and analysis across the season, the Firebirds will be able to showcase additional content with regular segments focused on community involvement, youth programs, entertainment and special events and more.

"We are committed to enhancing the lives of Coachella Valley residents and visitors through sports and entertainment and look forward to being able to showcase our efforts across this new platform." said Gina Rotolo, Vice President of Marketing & Team Business Services. "The broadcast will allow us the opportunity to take fans behind the scenes of our organization showcasing our community efforts, strategic partnerships, youth and recreational programs, entertainment events and so much more."

"Your Southern California Toyota Dealers are proud to be the presenting sponsor of Hockey Night Coachella Valley," said Cliff Cummings, Owner and President of I-10 Toyota in Indio. "The Valley has fallen in love with the Firebirds over the past two seasons and I could not be more excited to have the Toyota dealers be a big part of presenting the live game broadcasts on local TV."

The first broadcast on My Firebirds TV will be Friday, October 11th when the Firebirds take on the Bakersfield Condors for their home opener. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

