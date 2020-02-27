Thunderbirds Add Goalie Ahead of Weekend vs. Watertown

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have inked goalie Nicholas Modica ahead of this weekend's matchup in Watertown.

Modica comes from SUNY-Cortland, the same school that produced hard-hitting defenseman Jay Kenney.

The goaltender from Suffern, N.Y. has a career 3.02 GAA with the Red Dragons and a top-notch .922 save percentage. Modica logged 55 wins in 119 decisions while with Cortland.

In juniors, Modica played for the USPHL's Jersey Hitmen and was highly touted coming into college.

Red Dragons' head coach Joe Cardarelli categorized Modica as "a battler in the net," and remarked that he was tops in the USPHL in most goalie categories in his last season of juniors.

Modica will be available to Carolina to potentially make his professional debut in his home state of New York this weekend in Watertown.

