Enforcers Dash Away The Dashers, 5-3

February 27, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





The Elmira Enforcers were back in action Thursday night as they continued a 10 game home stand. The Danville Dashers came to town after the Enforcers claimed an exciting 3-2 overtime victory against the Thunder on Sunday afternoon. With the victory on Sunday, the Enforcers ran their winning streak to 5 in a row for the second time in the month of February and being as they had defeated the Dashers in back-to-back games earlier in the month in Illinois, the Enforcers set up to turn the tables and make it 6.

Elmira got off to a quick start as with just 6:37 having ticked off the clock Cameron Yarwood took a feed on a 3 on 2 rush into the offensive zone and buried it into the back of the net to get Elmira the jumpstart. About 4 minutes later, Tyler Quintos gave the Dashers their opening goal of the contest behind Troy Passingham blocker side to even the game. The scoring wasn't finished there however as on the man advantage, former Enforcer Mitch Atkins and play making forward Fred Hein set up Quintos once again making it a 2-1 game at the first break.

The second period saw a slew of neon green and black running the offense aplenty as Elmira jumped out to a lead they wouldn't relinquish thanks to Andrew Harrison. Harrison scored both goals in the middle period of the night. One coming on the power play while the other goal was all Enforcers styles meshed in one. The power play came first as Harrison and Yarwood played give and go before Harrison flipped a light tapper through the Danville crease into the net to even the game. Gjurich then ripped a shot from the blue line, Mini had the tip, and Harrison had the finish. The Enforcers led 3-2 at the break.

The Dashers weren't going to go down without a fight in the third period despite giving up two straight goals to Elmira before attempting a comeback. Cameron Yarwood added a tally on the power play just 1:01 into the final frame on a perfect feed from Stephan Timofeyev before he once again beat Jesse Gordichuk, this time through the wickets. The Enforcers now lead by 3, 5-2, but the Dashers AJ Tesoriero hit Artem Efimov-Barkov with a pass on a bad turnover in the defensive end by Elmira to make it a two goal game with 2:46 to go. The defense shut down Danville in the closing moments as Elmira came away 5-3 - running the win streak to 6 with 8 games left in the home stand.

Troy Passingham stopped 39 of 42 in the victory.

The Elmira Enforcers are back in action tomorrow night at 7:05pm as the team closes out the 2 game set and the season series with the Danville Dashers. Get your tickets now by calling (607) 734-PUCK and support Elmira in the chase for the Commissioner's Cup!

