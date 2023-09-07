Thunder Signs Rookie Defenseman Dmitri Yushkevich
September 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Dmitri Yushkevich for the 2023-24 season.
Yushkevich, 26, makes his way to the United States for the first time in his career. The 6-foot, 198-pound blueliner was born in Toronto, Canada where his dad, Dmitri Yushkevich Sr., was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Last season, he played for the VHL's Omskie Krylia before moving to Kazakhstan and playing for Arlan Kokshetau. In 205 career VHL games, he has tallied 37 points (10g, 27a).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from September 7, 2023
- Thunder Signs Rookie Defenseman Dmitri Yushkevich - Wichita Thunder
- Rookie, Returning Defenseman Agree to Deals - Rapid City Rush
- Rabbits Add Forward JD Greenway Ahead of 23-24 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Individual Tickets for Railers 2023-24 Season on Sale Now - Worcester Railers HC
- Mariners Host Worcester in Preseason, October 13 in Auburn - Maine Mariners
- Matt Getz Named Heartlanders President - Iowa Heartlanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.