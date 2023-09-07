Thunder Signs Rookie Defenseman Dmitri Yushkevich

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Dmitri Yushkevich for the 2023-24 season.

Yushkevich, 26, makes his way to the United States for the first time in his career. The 6-foot, 198-pound blueliner was born in Toronto, Canada where his dad, Dmitri Yushkevich Sr., was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Last season, he played for the VHL's Omskie Krylia before moving to Kazakhstan and playing for Arlan Kokshetau. In 205 career VHL games, he has tallied 37 points (10g, 27a).

