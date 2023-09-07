Mariners Host Worcester in Preseason, October 13 in Auburn

PORTLAND, ME - For the second consecutive year, the Maine Mariners will host the Worcester Railers in a preseason game in Auburn, at the Norway Savings Bank Arena. It's the first of a home-and-home exhibition series on Friday, October 13th at 7 PM, kicking off the third season of the VIP Rivalry Cup, presented by VIP Tires & Service.

The Mariners and the Railers also met last fall in Auburn, as a large crowd witnessed Maine erase a 3-0 deficit late and claim a 4-3 overtime win. Tickets for the game will be $10 and will be available for purchase online through the Norway Savings Bank Arena website beginning September 13th or at the door on game day. Doors will open at 6 PM.

The preseason series concludes at Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Saturday, October 14th, also at 7 PM. A radio broadcast of both games will be available at MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App.

The Mariners captured the VIP Rivalry Cup in 2022-23, posting a record of 6-3-0-1 against their New England rivals. Worcester took home the inaugural Cup in 2021-22. Like last season, the Mariners and Railers face off 10 times in 2023-24, but seven of the meetings will take place at DCU Center in Worcester.

The Mariners and Railers have played at least once each preseason since Maine joined the ECHL in 2018-19.

Entering their milestone fifth season, the Mariners look to build on a 2022-23 campaign that was their best in franchise history. Finishing with a regular season record of 42-27-2-1, the Mariners set team records in numerous categories including wins, points, and road wins. Terrence Wallin enters his second season as Head Coach, looking to guide the Mariners to their third consecutive postseason.

VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 96 years based in Auburn, Maine, operates 69 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. VIP is the place where New Englanders turn for everything they need to keep their vehicles running at peak performance. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.

The regular season begins October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

