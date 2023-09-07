Individual Tickets for Railers 2023-24 Season on Sale Now

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) has announced that single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! The team has also released the full promotional schedule for all home dates for the coming season, and has announced the two preseason games slated for the weekend before the regular season opens.

The Worcester Railers first take the ice for two games during Opening Weekend on October 21st & 22nd, presented by M&T Bank, where the DCU Center will debut their brand new seat renovations to hockey fans for the first time.

Single Game Tickets on Sale Now:

Single game tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale! Fans can visit the link here to secure their seats to all 36 Railers home dates.

Promotional Schedule:

The Railers will kick off the 2023-24 season with an Opening Night Pre-Game Block Party (10/21) on Commercial St. presented by Off the Rails. The party will include Barbeque, live music, and family friendly activities. There will be thirteen giveaways for fans this coming season, from bobbleheads to super hero capes, IceCats pennants, light swords and more.

The new season sees new themes brought to the DCU Center for the first time, including Multicultural night, The Wizarding World of Worcester (inspired by Harry Potter), Grow the Game, Princesses & Pirates, Sensory Friendly Night, and Women in Hockey Night.

The promotional schedule sees the return of multiple fan favorite nights as well, including Worcester IceCats Night on Saturday, January 13th, and our Home for the Holidays Series presented by Discover Central MA on December 22nd, 23rd, and 27th.

"We love to provide fun, family-friendly environments for our fans to enjoy our games, all while showcasing a great product on the ice," Team President Stephanie Ramey said. "We're looking forward to our busiest promotional schedule in franchise history, for what is sure to be our most exciting season to date."

The 2023-24 season will also bring back 3-4-5 Fridays with discounted concessions, and Kids Sunday Giveaways.

To view the full 2023-24 promotional schedule, click here.

Specialty Jerseys

Worcester will wear a number of specialty jerseys this season. Specialty Jersey Nights include Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Agnelli Law Offices on November 4th, Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Fidelity Bank on December 9th, IceCats Night on January 13th, Pink in the Rink on February 10th, St. Patrick's Day Celebration presented by Country Bank on March 16th, and Military Appreciation Night presented by Berkshire Bank on March 30th.

"Our fans love to feel connected with the team through our one-of-a-kind specialty jerseys each year," Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "This is will be another great season filled with exciting new looks for the team, with all post-game jersey auction proceeds going back to important causes in our community."

Preseason Games Announced

The Worcester Railers and Maine Mariners have announced a pair of preseason games to be played on October 13th and 14th, the weekend before the regular season begins. The Mariners will host a game on Friday, October 13th at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, ME at 7 p.m. while the Railers will host a game on Saturday, October 14th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center at 7:05 p.m. The preseason series kicks off the third season of the "VIP Rivalry Cup," presented by VIP Tires & Service.

Admission to the game in Worcester is free, with a suggested donation of $5 to go to the Railers HC Foundation. Tickets to the game in Auburn are $10 and can be bought online on the Norway Savings Bank Arena website or at the door.

VIP Tires & Service, a Quirk family-owned business for 96 years with locations in Worcester, Mass. and Portland, Maine, operates 69 locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts providing retail and wholesale tires and installation, and professional automotive services. VIP is the place where New Englanders turn for everything they need to keep their vehicles running at peak performance. For more information, visit: www.vipauto.com.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Tickets for all 23-24 regular season games are now on sale starting at just $15. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 23-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

