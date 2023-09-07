Rabbits Add Forward JD Greenway Ahead of 23-24

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the club has signed forward JD Greenway to an ECHL contract ahead of the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours.

Greenway, 25, signs with the Swamp Rabbits after appearing in 21 games for the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins last season. In what would be his second season with the Bruins, Greenway posted a pair of assists to add to his two assists in 16 games during the 2021-22 season.

A native of Canton, New York, Greenway split time between Providence and the ECHL's Maine Mariners during 2021-22, skating in 26 games for the Mariners and posting five assists. The dual assignment saw the 6'6", 212-pounder begin the transition from defense to offense.

Before turning professional, Greenway was drafted in 2016 by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round before beginning his collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers (NCAA-DI). After appearing in 46 games for the Badgers over two seasons, Greenway spent the 2018-19 season in the United States Hockey League with the Dubuque Fighting Saints before returning to college hockey and transferring to the University of Maine. In 48 games over his final two collegiate seasons, Greenway recorded 15 points (3g, 12a) from the blue line.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

