Thunder Expected to Host Triple Rehab on Tuesday

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are expected to host LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Dellin Betances and LHP Stephen Tarpley on rehab during Game One of the Eastern League Championship Series on Tuesday night against Bowie.

The triple rehab will be second time in five days that the franchise will host three major league players on rehab assignment in the same game. In Friday's Game Three victory over Reading, RHP Luis Severino, Betances and INF Thairo Estrada all appeared on rehab and helped the Thunder complete the sweep of Reading in the ELDS. Severino is expected to start Game Two of the Eastern League Championship Series on Wednesday night at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Montgomery, New York's fourth round selection in 2014, is slated to make his second rehab start during the postseason for the Thunder. In Game One at Reading, Montgomery went three innings allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts in the Thunder's 4-3 comeback win. Tuesday will be Montgomery's fourth rehab appearance in his recovery from Tommy John Surgery. The native of Sumter, South Carolina was an Eastern League mid-season and post-season All-Star in 2016. As a member of the Yankees rotation he has started 35 major league games and recorded a 3.84 ERA.

Betances, who was selected in the eighth round of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft out of Grand Street Campus in Brooklyn, NY, is expected to make his second rehab appearance of the season in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. Betances threw a scoreless inning in Friday's Game Three win over Reading, hitting one batter and walking another with one strikeout. A four-time American League All-Star selection, Betances was member of a prospect packed 2010 Thunder team, Betances teamed with Manny Banuelos and Andrew Brackman to create the "Killer B's" trio.

Tarpley was acquired in a trade that sent RHP Ivan Nova to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016 and was a member of the Thunder in 2017 and '18. In 23 appearances for the Thunder, Tarpley went 6-0 with a 1.76 ERA and struck out 39 batters in 46.0 innings. The Scottsdale, Arizona native has appeared in 26 games and made one start for the Yankees between the 2018 and '19 seasons. Tarpley was placed on the injured list on August 11 with a left elbow impingement and is expected to make his first rehab appearance with the Thunder on Tuesday.

The Thunder and Baysox meet in the Eastern League Championship Series in a best-of-five playoff series on Tuesday night at 7:00pm at ARM & HAMMER Park. Tickets are available online at www.TrentonThunder.com.

