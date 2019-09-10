Thunder Bounce Back over Bowie for Game 1 Win

The Thunder overcame an early 2-0 deficit in Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Tuesday night, staging a comeback in the middle innings behind a brilliant combined pitching effort in a 6-2 win over the Bowie Baysox at ARM & HAMMER Park.

With rehabbing Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound, Cedric Mullins led off the game with a walk. After an Anderson Feliz single, Montgomery delivered an errant pickoff throw to first base, allowing Mullins to score the game's first run. Yusniel Diaz followed with an RBI-double for a 2-0 Bowie lead.

Montgomery, however, rebounded to retire nine batters in a row after the Diaz double, holding the Baysox scoreless in the second and third. Fellow rehabbing Yankees Dellin Betances and Stephen Tarpley (1-0) followed Montgomery with one scoreless inning each, and James Reeves, Greg Weissert, and Trevor Lane covered the final four innings for the Thunder bullpen.

In four postseason games, the Thunder bullpen has allowed just two runs (one earned) over 24.2 innings for a 0.36 ERA.

In the bottom of the third, the Thunder tied the score on back-to-back RBI-singles by Kyle Holder and Brandon Wagner off Bowie starter Mike Baumann. The Thunder threatened to take the lead in the fourth, chasing Baumann from the game after loading the bases on three straight two-out walks. But Zach Muckenhirn (0-1) entered in relief and struck out Kellin Deglan looking, keeping the score tied. Through the first four innings, the Thunder stranded a total of nine baserunners.

In the bottom of the fifth, Brandon Wagner drew a one-out walk. Angel Aguilar followed with a bloop single to right field that Yusniel Diaz misplayed, allowing Wagner to score for a 3-2 Thunder lead.

Kellin Deglan added insurance in the sixth inning with a two-run triple and scored on a Holder sacrifice fly to center.

Your Thunder play their final home game of 2019 on Wednesday at 7 p.m., facing the Baysox for Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series. RHP Luis Severino (MLB rehab) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Cody Sedlock (0-0, 0.00) will go for Bowie. Pregame coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

