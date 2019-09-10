Baysox Drop Series Opener in Trenton

Trenton, NJ - The Trenton Thunder came back from a 2-0 first inning deficit to defeat the Bowie Baysox 6-2 in game one of the Eastern League Championship Series on Tuesday night.

The Baysox struck early, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning against MLB-rehabber Jordan Montgomery. Cedric Mullins led off the game with a walk and moved to second on a single from Anderson Feliz. Mullins then stole third, and later scored when Montgomery made an arrant pickoff throw to first base. Yusniel Diaz then doubled, scoring Feliz and giving Bowie a 2-0 advantage.

The Baysox held that lead until the bottom of the third inning when Kyle Holder drove in Hoy Jun Park with a two-out RBI single. The next batter was Brandon Wagner, who tied the game with an RBI singe of his own.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth. In that frame, Brandon Wagner walked with one out. Angel Aguilar then looped a single down the right field line. Yusniel Diaz slipped and fell trying to corral the ball, allowing Wagner to score from first and give the Thunder a 3-2 lead.

The Thunder broke the game open in the sixth inning, scoring three times. With two on and one out, Kellin Deglan hit a two-run triple to make it 5-2 Trenton. Kyle Holder followed with a sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 6-2.

After Montgomery allowed the two runs in the first inning, Trenton did not allow a run for the rest of the game.

Game two of the Eastern League Championship Series is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night in Trenton. Cody Sedlock will start for the Baysox, opposing MLB-rehabber Luis Severino who will get the ball for the Thunder.

Tickets are on sale for the Eastern League Championship Series games at Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets for game three and playoff strips are available at Baysox.com.

