Thunder Expected to Host First Triple Rehab in Franchise History on Friday

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are expected to host RHP Luis Severino, RHP Dellin Betances and INF Thairo Estrada on rehab during Friday's Game Three of the Eastern League Division Series against Reading. The Thunder lead the best-of-five series two games to none.

The triple rehab will be the first time in 26 years of Thunder baseball that the franchise will host three major league players on rehab assignment in the same game. In 2013, the Thunder hosted Mark Teixiera and Kevin Youkilis on a dual rehab against Erie.

Severino, a member of the Thunder in 2014 and '15, is expected to make his second rehab appearance of the season as he recovers from an injured lat. A two-time American League All-Star selection, Severino has yet to appear in the major leagues for the Yankees this season after initially suffering his injury during spring training. The 25-year-old right-hander hails from Sabana de la Mar in the Dominican Republic.

Betances, who was selected in the eighth round of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft out of Grand Street Campus in Brooklyn, NY, is expected to make his first rehab appearance of the season in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement. A member of a prospect packed 2010 Thunder team, Betances teamed with Manny Banuelos and Andrew Brackman to create the "Killer B's" trio. Since his time with the Thunder in 2010, '11 and '12, Betances has been selected as an American League All-Star four times. He has yet to appear in a game for the Yankees in 2019.

Estada was selected as a Mid-Season and Post-Season All-Star in the Eastern League during the 2017 season with the Thunder is also slated to rehab on Friday night. Estrada made his major league debut with the Yankees on April 21 against Kansas City and has appeared in 28 games for New York this season. Overall the 23-year-old infielder from Bejuma, Venezuela has batted .246 with three home runs and 11 runs batted in for New York this year. Estrada is recovering from a right hamstring strain and was placed on the injured list on August 18.

