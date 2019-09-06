Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup vs Bowie, Game 3, WDCS

Harrisburg Senators (1-1) vs. Bowie Baysox (1-1)

Western Division Championship Series, Game 3

Friday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field - Harrisburg, PA

RH Mario Sanchez (10-5, 2.83) vs. LH Zac Lowther (13-7, 2.55)

Tonight's Starting Lineup:

Cole Freeman, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Dante Bichette, Jr., 1B

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Tres Barrera, C

Nick Banks, LF

Jakson Reetz, DH

David Masters, 2B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Mario Sanchez, P

LAST GAME

The Senators scored a run in the 12th inning then hung on for a 5-4 win over Bowie in game 2 of the Western Division Championship Series. With the win, the Senators even the series at 1-1. Cole Freeman singled, stole second and went to third on an error, then scored on a single by Dante Bichette, Jr. Jacob Condra-Bogan finished the game by striking out the final two batters with the tying run at first base. Andrew Lee pitched five hitless innings to start the game.

FILIBUSTERS

Tonight is game three of the Western Division Championship Series between the Senators and Bowie Baysox. The series is even 1-1. The final three games (if necessary) are at FNB Field.

Going back to 2010, which is the last 27 playoff series in the Eastern League, the team winning game two on the road to gain a split is 4-2 in those six series.

Tonight is the first home postseason game for the Sens since game 3 of the ELCS in 2013.

Last night was the second 12-inning game for the Sens this season.

ABOUT THE SENATORS

This is the Senators 16th playoff appearance and their first appearance since 2013. They advanced to the EL Championship Series in 2013 before losing to Trenton. This is their 4th appearance as a Nats affiliate. They last won the EL Championship 20 years ago on the Milton Bradley grand slam.

The Senators finished 76-63 overall. They were 44-26 at home and 32-37 on the road. The 44 wins at home tied them for second in franchise history with most home wins. They earned their spot in the playoffs by going 42-28 in the first half finishing five games ahead of Altoona.

The Senators playoff roster breaks down this way: 14 AA rookies, 16 that were drafted or originally signed by the Nats, and 23 that were in the Nats org last year.

ABOUT THE BOWIE BAYSOX

The Baysox are the AA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. They've won one E.L. Championships (2015)

Bowie finished the regular season 76-64. They went 41-29 at home and 35-35 on the road. They finished tied for 1st in the second half with a record of 46-26.

Bowie went 40-15 in June and July combined after starting 6-19 in April.

