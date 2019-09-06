Early Deficit too Much for Senators to Overcome

The Bowie Baysox scored six runs in the first three innings then held off the Senators for a 7-5 win Friday night at FNB Field. The Baysox lead the best of five series 2-1. Anderson Feliz hit a two-run HR in the first for Bowie and followed that with a three-run home run in the second. Rhett Wiseman hit a three-run home run for the Senators in the eighth to close the Bowie lead to 7-5 but the Senators couldn't get any closer.

On Capitol Hill

Mario Sanchez started and was touched for six runs on seven hits including the two home runs by Feliz.

Bryan Bonnell pitched three scoreless innings allowing two hits and an unearned run.

Frankie Bartow tossed two scoreless innings and Jordan Mills finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

The Sens bullpen tossed six innings allowing four hits and an unearned run.

With the Gavel

Luis Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Rhett Wiseman had two hits including a three-run home run.

The Senators went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Filibusters

- Bowie leads the series 2-1.

- Since 1987, the Senators 17-9 in elimination games.

- Jakson Reetz made his Double-A debut and became the 65th player to appear in a Senators uniform.

On Deck

The Senators play game four of the Western Division Championship Series at FNB Field Saturday at 3 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

