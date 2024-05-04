Thunder Drop Game 2 to Admirals 5-2
May 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell in Game 2 to the Norfolk Admirals, 5-2, on Saturday night in front of 3,931 at Cool Insuring Arena. The Thunder trail 2-0 in the series after the loss.
Norfolk scored the lone goal of the first period on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. After the original save by goaltender Isaac Poulter on a shot from the point, Jameson picked up the rebound and lifted it over a sprawling Poulter for the lead. The goal was Jameson's second of the playoffs from Carson Golder and Austen Keating. Adirondack trailed 1-0 after one period while holding an 18-11 shot advantage.
The Thunder tied the game at one as Yushiroh Hirano and Travis Broughman connected on a give-and-go at 11:30 of the second. Broughman returned the puck back to Hirano and he tapped the puck by goaltender Yaniv Perets to even the game 1-1.
Norfolk took the lead back at 16:58 of the second period during a line change as Stepan Timofeyev snuck by the defense and beat Isaac Poulter on a breakaway for a 2-1 lead. The goal was Timofeyev's third of the playoffs from Brady Fleurent and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.
Tristan Ashbrook tied the game at two on a wrist shot over the shoulder of goaltender Yaniv Perets after a pass from Shane Harper. The goal was Ashbrook's fifth of the playoffs from Harper and Will MacKinnon at 2:33 of the third period to even the score, 2-2.
Danny Katic gave the Admirals a 3-2 lead on a blast from the right circle that beat Isaac Poulter at 7:54 of the third and Norfolk added two more in the 7-4 win.
The Thunder head to Norfolk for Game 3 of the North Division Final on Wednesday, May 8 from Scope Arena. Fans can enjoy FREE watch parties for all away games. Wednesday, May 8 at The Bullpen and Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at Heritage Hall.
If necessary, the Thunder will host Game 6 on Tuesday, May 14 and Game 7 on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
