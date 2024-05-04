ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Adirondack's Walker fined, suspended

Adirondack's Zach Walker has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #I-1, Norfolk at Adirondack, on May 3.

Walker is fined and suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 7:28 of the first period.

Walker will miss Adirondack's playoff game vs. Norfolk tonight (May 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Bird fined, suspended

Orlando's Tyler Bird has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game J-1, Orlando at Florida, on May 3.

Bird is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 18:55 of the third period.

Bird will miss Orlando's playoff game at Florida tonight (May 4).

