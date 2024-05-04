ECHL Transactions - May 4
May 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 4, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Connor Blake, D activated from reserve
Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve
Delete Erik Middendorf, F placed on reserve
Delete Andre Ghantous, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Mylymok, F placed on reserve
Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Jackson, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Dakota Krebs, D activated from reserve
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve
Delete Mark Liwiski, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Kevin Lombardi, F activated from reserve
Add Mitchell Hoelscher, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Phip Waugh, D activated from reserve
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve
