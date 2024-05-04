ECHL Transactions - May 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 4, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Connor Blake, D activated from reserve

Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve

Delete Erik Middendorf, F placed on reserve

Delete Andre Ghantous, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Dawson Barteaux, D activated from reserve

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Mylymok, F placed on reserve

Delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

Add Brad Schoonbaert, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Sullivan, F placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Jackson, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Dakota Krebs, D activated from reserve

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Osmundson, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Liwiski, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Kevin Lombardi, F activated from reserve

Add Mitchell Hoelscher, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Phip Waugh, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Dustin Manz, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve

