Thunder Down Admirals 2-1 in Overtime Im Game 3

May 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder's Ryan Smithbattles Norfolk Admirals' Simon Kubicek and Stepan Timofeyev

NORFOLK - Isaac Poulter made 54 saves and Ryan Smith scored at 18:19 of the first overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Norfolk Admirals in overtime on Wednesday night from Scope Arena, 2-1. With the victory, the Thunder trailed the Admirals 2-1 in the series.

Adirondack took advantage of the only power play in the first period to take a 1-0 lead. On the side of the crease, Erik Middendorf tipped a Shane Harper pass over the left shoulder of goaltender Yaniv Perets for his first of the playoffs. Middendorf's power-play goal came 12:04 into the game with assists from Harper and Connor Blake and the Thunder took the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Norfolk answered with a power-play goal in the second period as Simon Kubicek sent a slap shot by goaltender Isaac Poulter at 6:35 of period two. The goal was Kubicek's second of the playoffs with assists from Andrew McLean and Danny Katic and the game went into the third period tied at one.

After no scoring in the third period, the game went to overtime. With just 1:41 left in the first overtime, Travis Broughman found Ryan Smith from behind the net, and he scored his third of the playoffs for a 2-1 victory. The Thunder now trail the Admirals in the series, 2-1.

Isaac Poulter made 54 saves in the victory.

The Thunder remain in Norfolk for Game 4 of the North Division Final on Friday, May 10 from Scope Arena. Fans can enjoy FREE watch parties for all away games. Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11 (if necessary) at Heritage Hall.

If necessary, the Thunder will host Game 6 on Tuesday, May 14 and Game 7 on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, visiting the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or the Thunder Front Office.

