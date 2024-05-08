ECHL Transactions - May 8
May 8, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 8, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Matt Stief, D activated from reserve
Add Andre Ghantous, F activated from reserve
Add Erik Middendorf, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Less, D placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve
Delete David Noel, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve
Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dustin Manz, F activated from reserve
Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from reserve
Delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve
