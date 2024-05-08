ECHL Transactions - May 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 8, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Matt Stief, D activated from reserve

Add Andre Ghantous, F activated from reserve

Add Erik Middendorf, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Young, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Less, D placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Justin MacPherson, D activated from reserve

Delete David Noel, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Osmundson, F activated from reserve

Add Sean Montgomery, F activated from reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dustin Manz, F activated from reserve

Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from reserve

Delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Jared Westcott, F placed on reserve

