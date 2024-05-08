ECHL, FloSports Extend Media Partnership Through Multi-Year Agreement

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that the League has extended its media partnership with FloSports, a leading global sports media company, providing access to more than 1,000 games each season through a new multi-year agreement. The extension follows a record-breaking season for FloHockey, which drove more than 235 million live minutes to over four-million fans and generated 23 million impressions and 13 million video views across FloHockey social channels.

Under terms of the agreement, FloSports will continue to deliver comprehensive coverage of ECHL games, offering fans exposure to one of professional hockey's most exciting leagues and a breeding ground for future NHL talent. The peak of this exposure was seen during this season's Worcester Railers versus Maine Mariners game on April 6 - the most viewed single event on social in FloHockey history reaching 186,000 viewers.

In addition to live game broadcasts, FloSports will provide extensive support across its social and editorial channels, enriching the fan experience with exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and in-depth analysis.

"The ECHL, with its combination of NHL prospects and professional hockey veterans, is one of the most exciting hockey leagues in North America and we're thrilled to extend our partnership for years to come," said Matt Bowlsby, Senior Director Rights & Acquisitions at FloSports. "Its renewed commitment to FloHockey further solidifies our ascent as an essential destination for hockey fans across the globe."

"FloHockey has become the home of live ECHL hockey, and this partnership extension allows our fans to see every single game throughout the Season," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "FloHockey continues to innovate the product, as our game statistics our now integrated into the platform, along with being available on a variety of mobile and OTT platforms, allowing fans to catch ECHL action at home or on the move."

"The ECHL is a flagship league within the FloHockey ecosystem that has experienced exponential growth over the last three years on our platform, said Josh Siskin, GM of FloHockey. "We're going to continue to build around it with an elite on-ice streaming product, in-depth coverage, podcasts, rankings, prospect features, and original content. We can't wait to deliver even more to fans next season."

