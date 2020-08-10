Thunder Brings Back Schmitz

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of third-year defenseman Garrett Schmitz for the 2020-21 season.

Schmitz, 26, begins his second season with the Thunder. A native of Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman tallied 20 points (7g, 13a) in 55 games last year. He made great strides throughout the season and was named as the team's Most Improved Player.

He played his rookie campaign in 2018-19 for the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls and was named- to the SPHL All-Rookie Team and First All-Star Team. He led all defensemen with four game-winning goals and tied for third on the Bulls with a +15 rating. In 50 games, he recorded 33 points (10g, 23a) and added four points (1g, 3a) in eight playoff games. Schmitz also earned a call-up to the Indy Fuel where he appeared in two games.

Prior to turning pro, Schmitz played a four-year career at Hamline University (NCAA D-III). He collected 30 points (12g, 18a) in 99 career games.

