Worcester Railers HC Announce Partnership with ArtReach Studio

August 10, 2020





WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the club has partnered with ArtReach Studio to provide young artists activities at no cost presented by People's United Bank.

The Railers HC will partner with ArtReach Studio for a week's worth of art related activities beginning on Monday, August 17. Over 200 art kits will be assembled and delivered to children at the Boys and Girls Club, YWCA, and Friendly House. Each day, young artists will be given the opportunity to interact with Railers players and staff to perform art themed activities at no cost.

"The Railers are looking forward to our upcoming partnership with ArtReach Studio," said Worcester Railers HC Community Relations Manager Paul Harris. "We have a full week of hockey related art activities planned with the support of our staff and players. We can't wait to get started on August 17th with young artists throughout Worcester."

The full schedule of art-related activities can be found below:

Monday, Aug. 17- HOW TO DRAW THE RAILERS HC MASCOT TRAX

Railers COO and designer of TRAX, Mike Myers, will host a "How to Draw TRAX" art class at ArtReach Studio.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 - ART AND MUSIC - PORTRAITS

Young artists will have the opportunity to draw a portrait of Worcester Railers forward Jordan Smotherman while hockey themed music will be playing.

Wednesday, Aug. 19 - ART IN THE PARK

Worcester Railers President Stephanie Ramey will read hockey themed stories while students color Railers themed outlines. The event will take place at Elm Park in Worcester at 6pm where the public is invited to attend.

Thursday, Aug. 20- THE SCIENCE OF HOCKEY AND THE GOALIE MASK EVOLUTION

This STEM focused activity will teach students some of the science and math behind the game of hockey. In addition, Railers COO Mike Myers will showcase his hockey goalie mask collection and discuss the evolution of the goalie mask.

Friday, Aug. 21- TIE-DYE A RAILERS SHIRT

Learn how to tie-dye a Worcester Railers shirt. All materials will be provided to artists during this fun activity. Make sure to pick up your art kit at the Worcester Railers Rail Shop located at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center.

Select activities will be broadcasted live through the Worcester Railers social media channels. Please visit www.RailersHC.com for more information.

About ArtReach Studio: ArtReach is a registered 501©3 non-profit Community Art Center in Worcester, whose mission is to provide accessible, equitable, affordable fine art, STEM learning, writing, music, performing, and environmental art programming to anyone in our community who would like to create, with an emphasis on youth, and those in our underserved populations.

For more information about the Railers HC community programs please visit www.RailersHC.com/community.

