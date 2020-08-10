Iowa Re-Signs Defenseman Matt Register on a Two-Way Contract

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the re-signing of defenseman Matt Register to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Register, 30 (9/02/89), collected one goal and two assists in 30 games for Iowa in 2019-20. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defenseman earned his first career AHL goal on Oct. 18, 2019 in a 6-4 road win for the Wild over the Manitoba Moose.

Register also picked up three assists with Iowa's ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans, during a three-game stint in March, 2020.

The Calgary, Alb. native has logged 41 games in his AHL career. In 2018-19, he tallied one assist in five games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, and he recorded four helpers in six games with the Chicago Wolves in 2014-15.

A three-time Kelly Cup Champion, Register twice led the ECHL in scoring by a defenseman (2016-17, 2017-18), and he was named a Second Team ECHL All-Star in 2018-19. In 2017, Register became the first blueliner to win the June M. Kelly Award, handed out to the Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP.

Register originally joined the Wild on a professional tryout agreement on Oct. 3, 2019. Prior to turning pro, Register spent four seasons with the Bonnyville Pontiacs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

