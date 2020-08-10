Mariners Bring Back Defenseman Nate Kallen

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced their seventh player signing for 2020-21 on Monday, the first defenseman, Nate Kallen. Graduating from Ferris State University this past spring, Kallen signed on with the Mariners in early March and played in the final three games of the season.

"I'm super excited to be coming back," Kallen said. "The city is unbelievable and the guys on the team are super accepting. The short time I was there at the end of the year last season was a great experience and I learned a lot. The little experience I had will definitely help me have more confidence next year."

A 22 year old defenseman from San Diego, CA, Kallen was the Ferris State captain in 2019-20, wearing a letter for the second consecutive season. Kallen was a staple in the Bulldogs lineup for all four of his collegiate seasons, playing at least 35 games in all four, and putting up productive offensive numbers. As a junior in 2018-19, he posted 24 points (7 goals, 17 assists) in 36 games, finishing third on the team. This past season, his 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) was good for second on the club.

Kallen was named to the Ferris State "All-Decade team" last December, the only active member of the program to earn the distinction. With 20 goals, he led all Bulldog defensemen in goals between 2010 and 2020. In the 2017-18 season, Kallen also made the WCHA All-Academic team.

Prior to starting Ferris State, Kallen spent his two previous seasons in Michigan as well. He played one season for the Belle Tire AAA program in 2014-15 and then joined the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League the following season.

Kallen made his ECHL debut on March 6th at the Cross Insurance Arena as the Mariners hosted the Reading Royals. He also played in the following two games, also at home against Worcester and Norfolk on March 8th and 10th, respectively. The season was then cut short due to COVID-19. In the three games, Kallen registered seven shots on goal (six in the final game of the season), plus two penalty minutes. He still seeks his first professional point.

"Once he finished up his college career, [Nate] was eager to join our team," said Riley Armstrong, Mariners Head Coach and Assistant General Manager. "It's always a bonus when guys want to come play in Portland! During his games as part of the Mariners, Nate improved each game, adjusting to the league and really stood out. I look forward to seeing how he will be coming into his first full pro season."

Kallen joins forwards Dillan Fox, Michael McNicholas, Ted Hart, Andrew Romano, Nick Master, and Ben Freeman on the announced 2020-21 preseason roster.

