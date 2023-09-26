Thunder Adds Defenseman Chase Spencer

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of defenseman Chase Spencer for the 2023-24 season.

Spencer, 24, turns pro after playing the last three years at Adrian College (NCAA DIII). The Georgetown, Ontario native had a banner season in 2022-23. He helped the Bulldogs to the National Championship game this past March. Spencer was named to the NCAA DIII First Team All-American, All-USCHO First Team, NCHA All-Conference, NCHA All-Tournament Team and a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association title.

In 2021-22, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman claimed both the NCHA title and NCAA DIII National Championship crown. Overall, Spencer finished with 45 points (9g, 36a) in 83 career games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Spencer played three seasons with the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Toronto Jr. Canadiens. He served as an alternate captain in back-to-back seasons. Spencer recorded 66 points (13g, 53a) in 160 games for the Jr. Canadiens.

