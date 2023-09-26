Nailers Sign David Tendeck

Goaltender David Tendeck with the Atlanta Gladiators

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 17th player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has signed goaltender David Tendeck to an ECHL contract.

Tendeck, 23, is entering his fourth professional season, after spending the first three years of his career in the Arizona Coyotes organization. David played the majority of two seasons with the Rapid City Rush, and finished with a save percentage over .900 in both campaigns. He then followed Arizona's affiliation change to the Atlanta Gladiators and finished second on the team with 12 wins in 2022-23. Tendeck saw AHL action in back-to-back seasons with the Tucson Roadrunners, as he posted a 2.64 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in nine appearances.

"David is a great goaltender, who has had success in both the AHL and ECHL, and we are very excited to have him in our organization," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is extremely passionnate about winning, and we are looking forward to having his energy on our team."

Prior to turning pro, the North Vancouver, British Columbia native played four full seasons of junior hockey with the WHL's Vancouver Giants. Tendeck's junior career began to take off in 2017-18, when he finished ninth in the WHL with 25 wins, which led him to being selected by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. David followed that up by leading the Giants to the Ed Chynoweth Cup Final, thanks to playoff series wins over Seattle, Victoria, and Spokane. The netminder saved his best statistical season for last in Vancouver, as he wrapped up his junior career with a 2.29 goals against average and a .920 save percentage at age 20.

David Tendeck and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

