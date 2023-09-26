Stingrays Agree to Terms with Tyler Sandhu

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have signed forward Tyler Sandhu to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Sandhu, 27, joins the Stingrays after spending the 2022-23 season in Austria with Pioneers Vorarlberg in the International Central European Hockey League, where he tallied 19 points in 32 games. 2023-24 will be Sanhu's second season of professional hockey.

"Tyler is a great player who sees the game very well," said Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He is a playmaker who can put up points. He will be a really nice addition to our power play, and we're excited to have him."

Before turning pro, the Richmond, British Columbia native played five seasons of Canadian college hockey for the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, amassing 101 points in 125 games.

"I'm really excited to join the Stingrays," said Sandhu. "I've heard great things about the whole organization. I know a few guys who played here in the past, and they told me great things about the staff and the city of Charleston. I'm excited to get to work."

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

