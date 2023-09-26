Defenseman Demetrios Koumontzis Re-Signs with Steelheads

September 26, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Demetrios Koumontzis to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Koumontzis, 23, signed his first professional contract with the Steelheads last March after completing his graduate season at Arizona State University where he served as an Assistant Captain tallying 18 points (7G, 11A) in 37 games. The 5-foot-11, 190lb defender made his pro debut on Mar. 18 vs. Orlando and finished the season notching five assists in 10 games for Idaho. He also appeared in three games during the Steelheads run to the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Scottsdale, AZ native played five seasons of collegiate hockey at Arizona State University from 2018-23 accumulating 67 points (22G, 45A) in 142 career games. He was selected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Calgary Flames in the 4th round, 108th overall.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.