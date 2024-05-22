Threshers Win Thriller 8-7 over Mets in 11 Innings

May 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers defeated the St. Lucie Mets 8-7 in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

The Mets were able to erase three different deficits through the first eight innings but were unable to overcome Clearwater's tie-breaking run in the top of the 11th. The Threshers went ahead for good, 8-7, on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Devin Saltiban against Mets reliever Juan Arnaud.

Arnaud was able to get a double play to escape further damage in the 11th. The Mets had runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the 11th but could not score. Clearwater reliever Drew Garrett struck out Jeffry Rosa for the second out and got Boston Baro to ground out to end the game. Baro previously hit a triple, double and single in the game.

The Mets trailed 1-0, 4-1 and 7-4. Each time they were able to rally to tie it. Rosa hit a two-run double in the fifth to make it 4-4. Ronald Hernandez hit a RBI triple in the eighth and Willy Fanas followed with a two-run homer to tie the game 7-7.

Mets reliever Ryan Ammonds pitched the eighth, ninth and 10th innings without allowing a hit or run.

The Mets were set up to win the game after Ammons got through the 10th without letting the free runner at second base score. However, Threshers reliever Ethan Chenault struck out three in a row in the bottom of the 10th to strand the winning run at second base and force the 11th.

Baro led the Mets offense with three hits. Houck, Hernandez, Fanas and Marco Vargas had two hits apiece.

The Mets (14-27) and Threshers (28-13) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy the following items for $2 each: hot dogs; Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles; Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts; 24 oz. fountain sodas; popcorn.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.