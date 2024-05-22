Threshers Win Battle in 11 Innings

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Dakota Kotowski drove in three runs and made the final out as the Clearwater Threshers (28-13) survived an 11-inning game that lasted almost four hours in an 8-7 win over the St. Lucie Mets (14-27) on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park. Clearwater returns for the third game of the series on Thursday evening.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the third inning. With two outs in the frame, Bryson Ware reached first on a dropped third strike, moved to second on a passed ball, and stole third shortly after. With two strikes on him, Nikau Pouaka-Grego laced a single to right to score Ware and give the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

St. Lucie tied it up at one on a two-out double in the home half of the third. Kehden Hettiger walked with one out in the fourth, and he stole second before Pierce Bennett and Jordan Viars drew back-to-back walks with two outs to end the afternoon for Mets starter Ernesto Mercedes. Miguel Alfonseca came in with the bases loaded, and Kotowski took the first pitch he threw into left field to clear the bases with a double, breaking the tie in a 4-1 advantage for Clearwater.

The Mets got a run back in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2. They tied the game at four on a double in the fifth. Kotowski led off the seventh with a base hit and stole second off Mets reliever Saúl Garcia. After Ware was hit by a pitch, Pouaka-Grego reached on a fielder's choice with two outs in the inning.

During Raylin Heredia's at-bat, Kotowski scored on a wild pitch to give the Threshers a 5-4 lead. Heredia responded with an RBI single to make it 6-4 before advancing on an error to second base. Hettiger followed up with another RBI single to plate Heredia from second and extend the Threshers advantage to 7-4.

Before an out was recorded in the bottom of the eighth, the Mets racked up three extra-base hits, including a two-run home run, to tie the game at seven heading into the ninth. The Threshers bullpen stranded the winning run on second to send the game into extra innings.

Neither team scored a run in the tenth, and Avery Owusu-Asiedu, who came in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, started the eleventh on second base. Kotowski led off the frame with a walk and Jared Thomas followed with a bunt single to load the bases. Devin Saltiban came up for his first at-bat and drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Threshers an 8-7 lead.

St. Lucie put runners on second and third in the bottom of the eleventh, but a weak groundball to Kotowski at first ended the game, sealing an 8-7 Threshers victory.

Luke Russo allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in 4.1 innings of work, walking two and striking out six in a no-decision. Chase Hopewell struck out two and allowed one hit and a walk in 1.2 scoreless innings. Jaydenn Estanista allowed three runs on three hits in 2.0 innings with two strikeouts. Ethan Chenault (1-2) earned the win in 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with five strikeouts. Drew Garrett earned the save, tossing a scoreless eleventh inning with one walk and one strikeout.

Pouaka-Grego became the first Thresher in 2024 with a hitting streak of more than seven games...Hettiger got his first career steal with two outs in the fourth inning...Heredia recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season...Wednesday's contest was the first game for the Threshers that went to 11 innings in 2024...It was also the longest game of the season for Clearwater, lasting three hours and 48 minutes...Chenault earned his first career victory...He set a career-high mark with five strikeouts in 2.0 shutout innings...Kotowski's three RBIs were his most in a game this season...The Threshers continue a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday, May 23...First pitch will be at 6:10 PM at Clover Park...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

