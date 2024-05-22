Hammerheads Defeat Tarpons 5-1 in Wednesday Night Contest

The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-17) defeated the Tampa Tarpons (14-27) by a final score of 5-1 on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and have taken the first two games of the series.

The ballgame began as a scoreless pitchers duel between Jupiter starter Tristan Stevens (W, 3-3) and Tampa starter Luis Serna (L, 2-3) as both pitchers had their stuff working early on.

After four and a half scoreless innings, Jupiter would bite first for the second straight night in the series. With two outs and Tony Bullard at second base with a fielder's choice, Angelo DiSpigna would drive home Bullard on an RBI single to give the Hammerheads a 1-0 lead after five innings.

After Stevens retired the side in order in the top of the sixth inning, the Hammerheads would get some insurance in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Ryan Ignoffo drew a walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Brock Vradenburg would hit a dribbler up the first base line for an infield single and Ignoffo scored from second to make it 2-0. Colby Shade would hit a single to put two runners on for John Cruz who then hit a two-RBI double to extend the Jupiter lead to 4-0.

Stevens' only blemish on the night came in the top of the seventh inning when Roderick Arias and Dylan Jasso hit back-to-back doubles to put Tampa on the scoreboard with the score being 4-1. However, Jupiter would get the run back when Jordan McCants hit a sacrifice fly to score Yeral Martinez increasing the lead to 5-1 which held to be the final score on Wednesday night.

For Stevens, he threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings allowing just one earned run on three hits and picked up three strikeouts. Jupiter has allowed just one run in 18 innings against Tampa to begin the series.

The Hammerheads look to take three in a row against the Tarpons on Thursday, May 23rd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Click here to purchase tickets for the ballgame. Fans 21 and older can become a member of the Thirsty Thursday program at the ballpark.

