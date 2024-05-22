Bishop Stays Hot as Marauders Down Dunedin 7-1

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders snapped their four-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Wednesday night at LECOM Park.

Bradenton plated the game's first run in the third against Juaron Watts-Brown (1-3). After Kalae Harrison walked and Javier Rivas singled to start the inning, Ewry Espinal bounced a ball to first that Cristian Feliz threw into left field to score Harrison and give the Marauders a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays best scoring chance came in the fourth against Antwone Kelly after Tucker Toman and Yohangel Aponte singled, Edward Duran walked with two-outs to load the bases for Feliz, who struck out to end the inning. Kelly struck out a career-high seven in four scoreless innings.

The Marauders added on two more runs in the fifth on a pair of RBI doubles from Omar Alfonzo and Braylon Bishop to make it 3-0 Bradenton.

A four-run eighth inning put the game out of reach, in which the Marauders sent 10 batters to the plate. Kai Peterson struck out the first batter of the inning before walking the next three hitters to load the bases. A wild pitch from Peterson scored Harrison with an RBI single from Bishop scoring another to extend the Marauders lead to 5-0. With runners at first and third, Bishop stole second base and Axiel Plaz scored on the throw to second to make it 6-0 Marauders. The final run in the inning was plated on a single from Keiner Delgado.

In the ninth, Toman singled to start the frame against Landon Tomkins (SV,5). Manuel Beltre singled to left-center but was thrown out at second base before Toman scored on a wild pitch to break up the shutout. Tomkins is now tied for second in the Florida State League with five saves on the season.

Also out of the bullpen, Mike Walsh retired all three batters he faced in his first outing since coming off the injured list. Luigi Hernandez (1-1) struck out three in 2.2 scoreless frames as well.

Over the last four games, Bishop is 7-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, one home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored.

The Marauders and Blue Jays continue their six-game series at LECOM Park on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will turn to RHP Carlson Reed (3-1, 1.71) while Dunedin sends RHP Grant Rogers (1-2,4.15) to the hill.

