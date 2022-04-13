Threshers Shutout 6-0 in Series Opener at St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE, FL - The Clearwater Threshers dropped the opener of a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets 6-0 on Tuesday night at Clover Park.

Right-hander Oswald Medina made his first start of the season for Clearwater and ran into trouble immediately, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out one in three innings.

The Mets (3-1) opened up a 5-0 lead after two innings on the heels of two Threshers errors and RBI doubles from shortstop Shervyen Netwon and left fielder Stanley Conseugra.

Trailing 6-0 in the seventh, the Threshers (0-4) loaded the bases with nobody out but couldn't scratch anything across on their way to being shutout for the first time this season.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera played DH for the Threshers in his MLB rehab assignment and was 0-for-4.

Clearwater and St. Lucie will meet in game two of the series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

