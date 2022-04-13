Cardinals Walk off Daytona in Game Two

One night after falling in 10 innings to the Daytona Tortugas at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the Palm Beach Cardinals found themselves in the same situation on Wednesday evening.

This time, they left the field with a 4-3 victory to even the series at one game each.

Hansel Otamendi was the winning run in the extra frame, after beginning the inning as the automatic runner on second base. After a Sander Mora led off with a walk and Franklin Soto reached on a no-out fielder's choice at third base, Adanson Cruz lifted a fly ball to right field that was deep enough for Otamendi to tag and score.

Cardinals reliever Andre Granillo preserved the tie going into the bottom of the 10th with a pair of strikeouts, stranding Daytona's automatic runner and claiming the win.

Wade Stauss drove in Palm Beach's first run in the third inning with a single to score Jeremy Rivas.

The Cardinals took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning, when Otamendi brought in Tovalin on a sacrifice fly after the third baseman drove in Jeremy Rivas.

Tovalin reached base in all five plate appearances Wednesday, going 3-3 with two walks. All but one Cardinal in the starting lineup reached base Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Jose Moreno tossed four frames, allowing an earned run while striking out five. Carlos Guarate surrendered an unearned run in the ninth, after striking out four batters in five innings.

The Cardinals out hit the Tortugas 10-7 on the evening.

Palm Beach and Daytona return to action Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for Game 3 of their six-game series at RDCS. Inohan Paniagua, who struck out eight batters in his last start on opening night, is slated to pitch for the Cardinals.

