Schmidt Homers, Mussels Fan 17 in 6-4 Win over Jupiter

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Kyle Schmidt delivered a decisive three-run home run and the Mussels' pitchers struck out 17 in a 6-4 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads at Hammond Stadium Wednesday.

Schmidt came to the plate after a pitching change in the bottom of the third with Fort Myers (5-0) trailing 4-3. On the second pitch of the at bat, Schmidt cranked a three-run bomb over the left field berm to give the Mussels their first and only lead at 6-4.

From there, the Fort Myers bullpen dominated, putting up six consecutive zeroes. The Hammerheads managed just two hits after the second inning, as the Mussels' pitching staff maintained their league-best ERA of 3.13. Jackson Hicks, John Wilson and Regi Grace Jr. each spun two scoreless innings. Grace Jr. fanned five while Hicks and Wilson held Jupiter (2-3) hitless.

Kahlil Watson drove in three runs on a pair of extra-base hits before Jupiter's bats went silent.

After falling behind 4-0, the Mussels got on the board in the bottom of the second on a bases-loaded walk from Noah Miller. Kyler Fedko and Kala'i Rosario each notched RBI hits in the third before Schmidt delivered the big blow.

Fort Myers starter Steve Hajjar made his professional debut, striking out six over three innings. Hajjar allowed four runs but struck out the side in the third.

The Mussels will turn to Pierson Ohl to try and stay undefeated on Thursday. Edgar Santana makes the start for Jupiter. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

