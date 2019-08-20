Threshers Quiet Mets, 4-1

August 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers defeated the St. Lucie Mets 4-1 in the series opener at First Data Field on Tuesday.

Clearwater's Jhailyn Ortiz hit two home runs to account for three of the Threshers' four runs. He hit the second pitch of the game out past left field for a 1-0 lead.

Ortiz cranked a low liner out to left for a two-run shot in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.

Both homers came off of Mets starter Jaison Vilera, who otherwise pitched well. Vilera gave up three runs on eight hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked just one.

New York Mets infielder Jed Lowrie started a rehab assignment with St. Lucie. He batted second in the order and served as the DH. He went 1 for 4 with a RBI single and three ground outs into the shift on the right side of the infield.

The Mets scored their only run in the fifth inning when Hansel Moreno singled, stole second and scampered around to touch home on Lowrie's two-out single.

Clearwater starter Andrew Brown shut down the Mets over six innings. He scattered five hits, allowed the one run and struck out two.

Keylan Kilgore worked a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his FSL-leading 10th save.

The Mets losing streak hit six games. They have scored a total of six runs in the six losses and only have one extra base hit during the streak. They hit six singles on Tuesday.

Carlos Cortes went 3 for 4.

The Mets (35-24, 67-58) and Threshers (26-35, 62-65) play the second game of their series at First Data Field on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

