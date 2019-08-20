Stone Crabs Game Notes & Rosters - Tue, Aug 20 vs Fort Myers

After a three-game sweep of St. Lucie over the weekend, the Stone Crabs look to put away the division as they start a three-game set with Fort Myers. LHP Cristopher Sanchez will start Tuesday's game for Charlotte, opposed by RHP Dakota Chalmers of the Miracle.

Coverage of the game begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

Full game notes and rosters for both teams are attached.

MAGIC NUMBER - 8

After out-scoring St. Lucie 20-3 and sweeping the three-games series over the weekend, the Stone Crabs expanded their lead in the division to 6.5 games with 13 to play. With Charlotte's magic number down to eight, the Mets can win out and still miss the playoffs if the Stone Crabs go 8-5 the rest of the way.

THE BEST TEAM EVER?

With two weeks remaining in the season, the 2019 Stone Crabs are in line to be the best team in Charlotte's 11-year history:

Wins Win Pct.

80 - 2010 1 .616 - 2019

77 - 2019 2 .576 - 2010

74 - 2018 3 .544 - 2018

STREAKING STONE CRABS

After Wednesday's loss in Daytona, the Stone Crabs completed their fifth winning streak of eight games or more in franchise history:

10 games - July 2-12, 2019

9 games - June 9-20, 2010

8 games - May 6-14, 2015

8 games - July 26-Aug 2, 2014

8 games - August 7-13, 2019

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 69 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 48-21 1.66 8.9 6.6 1.9

WHO'S HOT?

Stone Crabs outfielder Garrett Whitley became the second Charlotte hitter to reach nine home runs Wednesday, and has been hitting extremely well of late. Over his last 13 games, Whitley is batting .319 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI (1.023 OPS).

Charlotte infielder Zach Rutherford has enjoyed his strongest stretch of play over the last two weeks. The Old Dominion product is batting .333 with four extra-base hits in his last 16 games, raising his batting average by 18 points.

DOMINATING THE DOG DAYS

The Stone Crabs' two most recent months are two of the three best ever:

20-8 (.714) - JULY 2019

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

TRENDING AT THE TOP

The Stone Crabs have gone 42-17 to start the second half, breaking the record for second half wins (40) with 14 games to go. Amongst the eight leagues that use split seasons in Minor League Baseball, Charlotte boasts the BEST 2nd half record:

1. Charlotte 42-17 (.712)

2. Erie 41-17 (.707)

3. Bowie 39-19 (.672)

4. Montgomery 38-19 (.667)

5. Kane County 36-20 (.643)

RECORD BOOK BOUND

With three weeks remaining in the season, several Stone Crabs are on the verge of franchise single-season records. Last week, Moises Gomez broke the home run record, passing Jeff Malm and Alejandro Segovia.

Walks Saves

1 Tyler Bortnick - 79 (2011) 5 Satow/Garcia - 12 (2011/13)

2 Tim Beckham - 62 (2010) 7 Dalton Moats - 11 (2017)

3 Reid Fronk - 61 (2010) 8 Richard De Los Santos - 10 (2009)

4 Garrett Whitley - 59 (2019) 9 Chandler Raiden - 9 (2019)

5 Shawn O'Malley - 58 (2009) Josh Satow - 9 (2010)

6 Willy Adames - 54 (2015) Brian Miller - 9 (2016)

CLAW POINTS

Tommy Romero currently ranks fourth in ERA (2.08) amongst full season pitchers in Minor League Baseball.

