Threshers No-Hit in 5-0 Loss to Cardinals

CLEARWATER, Fl - For the second time in less than one week, the Clearwater Threshers were no-hit by the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers were also held without a hit against the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday, June 9.

Right-hander Eiberson Castellano made the start on the mound for Clearwater, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out four in four innings of work.

The Cardinals (26-31) broke a scoreless tie in the seventh, pushing across four runs on five hits including a homer by Jhon Torres to make it 4-0. The visitors added an insurance run in the ninth to grab a 5-0 lead.

Three Palm Breach right-handers in Tink Hence, Jose Moreno and Roy Garcia combined to hold the Threshers without a base knock. While the Threshers did leave nine runners on base via walks and hit by pitches, the trio of righty's struck out 11 hitters to preserve the shutout and no-hitter.

Clearwater will look to snap it's three-game skid in game three of the six-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network beginning at 6:20 p.m. Left-hander Gabriel Cotto (1-1, 4.26 ERA) is set to start for the home team.

