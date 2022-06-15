Marauders Lose Two to Mussels Wednesday Night

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The completion of the Marauders' suspended Tuesday game ended in a walk-off loss Wednesday night, and the second game saw the bats come out flat in a 6-1 defeat at Hammond Stadium.

Picking up Tuesday's suspended game with a 2-1 deficit at the beginning of the fourth inning, the Marauders (26-33) overcame a 2-1 deficit with a three-run fifth inning, getting a game-tying RBI-infield single from Sergio Campana and a go-ahead, two-run single by Deivis Nadal for a 4-2 lead.

Dante Mendoza pitched three scoreless innings for Bradenton to begin the resumed stretch of the game. But in the bottom of the seventh, the Mighty Mussels (37-21) came within one run, 4-3, against reliever Jack Hartman. The right-hander battled wildness, walking three Mussels batters to load the bases, and a run scored on a fielder's choice grounder that the Marauders were unable to convert into an inning-ending double play.

After neither team scored in the eighth, Fort Myers wasted no time in the bottom of the ninth, as Luis Baez blooped a leadoff single to left field and Jake Rucker followed with a walk-off, two-run homer to left-center off Darvin Garcia (0-1) on a line drive that narrowly cleared the wall.

In the second game, Marauders starter Joelvis del Rosario (3-2) and Fort Myers lefty Jordan Carr (1-0) dueled with zeroes through the first three and a half innings. But in the bottom of the fourth, the Mussels sent nine men to the plate in a four-run rally, recording five hits and pulling away with a 4-0 lead over Bradenton.

The Marauders pushed back with a run in the fifth, as Wyatt Hendrie hit a fly-ball triple to left field and scored on a Luke Brown sacrifice fly to right. But the team would get no closer than within three runs, as Kala'i Rosario launched a two-run homer off reliever Brennan Malone in the bottom of the sixth, stretching Fort Myers' lead to 6-1.

Carr earned the win, striking out five and allowing just one run over five innings, and relievers Reggie Grace Jr. and Hunter McMahon tossed scoreless sixth and seventh innings, respectively, holding the Marauders scoreless.

The second victory clinched the first-half West Division title for Fort Myers.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. LHP Anthony Solometo (1-0, 0.82 ERA) will start for the Marauders against Mussels RHP Travis Adams (4-2, 2.40 ERA).

