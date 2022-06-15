Cardinals Tink Hence, Jose Moreno and Roy Garcia Combine for No-Hitter

They say three is the magic number, and the third time is the charm.

Three Palm Beach Cardinals pitchers each tossed three innings on Wednesday and combined for a no-hitter over the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.

Tink Hence, Jose Moreno, and Roy Garcia combined for a fitting 123 pitches on the afternoon, working around just four walks and a hit-by-pitch to hold the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate hitless in the Cardinals' 5-0 win.

Hence was the starting pitcher for Palm Beach, and struck out five of the nine batters he faced over three innings. Over five games in 2022, the 2020 Major League Baseball Draftee has an ERA of 0.60 and a 0.73 WHIP.

"First combined no-hitter in my career today, truly blessed to be a part of this day with my team," said Hence after the game.

Tink Hence was picked by the Cardinals in the Competitive Balance Round B in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft. Acoridng to MLB.com, Hence is the No. 11 overall prospect in the Cardinals farm system. Jeremy Ventura/Tampa Tarpons

Jose Moreno would pitch the middle innings of the no-hitter, improving his season ERA to 1.96. He worked around a couple of baserunners in the fourth inning with a double play, while striking out a pair of Threshers. The 21-year-old Venezuelan took the win on Wednesday, his first of the year in 13 outings.

Jose Moreno joined the Cardinals organization in 2017, playing for the club's Dominican Summer League affiliate. The righty was promoted to the Johnson City Cardinals in 2019, his first stop with a US farm club. 2022 is his second season in Palm Beach. St. Louis Cardinals

Garcia completed the no-no and collected a nine-out save, his third of the year. The Dominican Republic native was the only Beach Bird pitcher to work with run support on the day, after the Cardinals broke a stalemate in the seventh with four runs. After a one-out walk in the eighth, Garcia would retire the final five Threshers in succession to secure the no-hitter.

Like Moreno, Roy Garcia's start in the organization came in the Dominican Summer League. 2021 was his first season with a full-season club. Ryan Dowd/Blue Leprechaun Photography

Offensively, Jhon Torres opened the scoring with a solo homer in the seventh. Darlin Moquete drove in Leonardo Bernal later in the frame before Brady Whalen's two-run double made it 4-0. Bernal added an insurance tally an inning later with an RBI single to score Matt Chamberlain.

The Cardinals improve to 26-31 with the win, and 8-2 over their past 10 contests.

1,367 fans were in attendance for the 12:02 p.m. first pitch, under cloudy skies on the 88-degree day. Palm Beach takes a 2-0 series lead, with Game 3 set for Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

