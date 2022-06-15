Mussels Look to Clinch First Half Championship Wednesday - Game Notes vs Bradenton

The Mighty Mussels look to clinch the First Half Championship with a sweep of the Bradenton Marauders Wednesday. The Mussels lead Game 1 by a 2-1 margin in the top of the fourth inning. That game will be completed through nine innings before the teams play a seven-inning game afterwards.

Coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

MODIFIED DOUBLEHEADER ON THE WEDNESDAY DOCKET

The Mighty Mussels will continue their 9-inning game with the Bradenton Marauders at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after thunderstorms halted Tuesday's affair in the top of the fourth. The Mussels lead 2-1 thanks to a pair of bases loaded walks. LHP John Wilson is slated to begin the re-start in the top of the fourth.

WILL TONIGHT BE THE NIGHT?

The Mighty Mussels' magic number to clinch the first half title in the FSL West is down to THREE. If Fort Myers sweeps tonight's doubleheader and Clearwater loses, the Mussels will clinch a postseason berth.

Some Fort Myers postseason facts:

- 2-Time FSL Champions (2014, 2018)

- 4th Postseason Berth in the Last 5 Championship Seasons (2017, 2018, 2019)

- .638 winning percentage would be the 5th best half in franchise history (Since 1992)

The Fort Myers franchise is looking to enjoy its ninth consecutive winning season.

DANG IT, DAYTONA

Fort Myers struggled on their recent road trip to Daytona, losing five out of six games in their only series with the Tortugas (CIN). The Mussels' offense hit just .157 in the series and slugged a mere .267. The vaunted Fort Myers pitching staff wasn't much better, logging a 5.60 ERA for the series with a .321 opponent's average. Entering the week, the Mussels' pitchers were holding teams to a batting average below .200 for the season. Some bright spots included:

Carlos Aguiar 3-8, 2B, 3B, HR, 2 BB (1.625 OPS)

Noah Cardenas 3-12, 2B, 6 BB (.591 OBP)

Jaylen Nowlin 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K

Malik Barrington 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K

E-ROD IS ELECTRIC!

Mighty Mussels outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez suffered a serious knee injury in last week's series in Daytona. Rodriguez was the reigning FSL Player of the Week after posting an absurd 2.200 OPS in five games against Tampa. The Twins' No. 9 prospect has been on a phenomenal tear:

- Last 12 Games: .448/.630/1.034 (1.664 OPS)

with 4 HR, 11 RBI, 16 BB

- Leds Minor League Baseball in walks (56)

- Leds FSL in walks, runs (35) OBP (.492), SLG (.551), and OPS (1.043)

- 160 points above all FSL players in OPS

COMMANDING THE STRIKE ZONE

The Mighty Mussels' strong start is due in large part to their command of the strike zone on both sides of the ball. Entering Wednesday, Fort Myers' hitters led the Florida State League in walks (289) and on-base percentage (.351) by a wide margin. The Mussels' pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the circuit (171), helping them post the best WHIP (1.12).

THE BEST OF THE BEST

The Mighty Mussels have proven to be one of the most successful teams in all of Minor League Baseball. Entering Wednesday, the Mussels ranked 9th out of 120 teams in MiLB with a .625 winning percentage.

KEONI IS KILLIN' IT!

Twins' 2019 first-round pick Keoni Cavaco seems to have turned a major corner offensively since May 21. Below are his numbers over two years at the Low-A level:

AVG OBP SLG K/G

First 83 Games .221 .277 .301 1.55

Next 14 Games .316 .361 .561 1.29

