Threshers Fall Flat in Fifth-Straight Loss

June 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Devin Saltiban provided two of the three runs for the Clearwater Threshers (44-28, 1-5) in a 6-3 loss to the Bradenton Marauders (34-38, 5-1) on Thursday evening at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to snap their five-game skid when they return to Clearwater as the Beach Dogs in Friday's matchup.

Bradenton scored two runs in the first to open the scoring. In the home half of the frame, Saltiban took a 1-0 pitch from Marauders starter Hung-Leng Chang out to deep left field for a solo home run that cut the lead to 2-1. A two-run home run in the fifth tripled the Marauders lead, extending their advantage to 4-1. They added two more in the ninth to bring the Bradenton advantage up to five runs.

Jordan Viars reached on a single to lead off the ninth, moving to second on an error by Marauders right fielder Sergio Campaña. Saltiban moved him to third with a single and Pierce Bennett loaded the bases with a walk. Marauders reliever Luigi Hernandez fired two wild pitches that plated Viars and then Saltiban to cut the lead to three. The Threshers got the tying run at the plate with two outs, but they couldn't complete the comeback as they lost 6-3.

Enrique Segura (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in 5.0 innings to take the loss. Chase Hopewell struck out four and allowed one hit in 2.0 shutout frames. Drew Garrett allowed two runs on one hit and three walks with one strikeout in 1.2 innings of work. Jonh Henriquez retired the only batter he faced in the ninth.

Four of Saltiban's eight home runs this year have come against the Marauders...Three of those four homers happened at BayCare Ballpark...Hopewell struck out a career-high four batters in 2.0 shutout innings...Viars has hit safely in all three games to start this series...He has reached safely in each of the last 12 games in June...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday, June 28...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark.

