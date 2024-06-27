Mets Take Down Cardinals 5-3, Snap 6-Game Losing Streak

June 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets held on to beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-3 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday night. The Mets snapped a six-game losing streak.

Four Mets pitchers - Saul Garcia, Nick Bautista, Eduardo Herrera and Juan Arnaud - combined for 14 strikeouts and only gave up five singles. The Cardinals had 26 total hits in the prior two games.

The Mets went up 3-0 against Cardinals starter Ixan Henderson in the third inning. Catcher Vincent Perozo hit an opposite field solo homer to get the Mets on the board. Later in the inning, after an error by shortstop Lizandro Espinoza kept the inning alive, A.J. Ewing lined a two-run double to left field to make it 3-0.

Garcia pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless ball but threw 78 pitches. Bautista finished off the fourth inning but ran into trouble in the fifth. He plunked and walked a batter and both of those runners scored on back-to-back RBI singles by Sammy Hernandez and Anyelo Encarnacion to cut the Mets lead to 3-2. Bautista buckled down and struck out both Ross Friedrick and Brayden Jobert looking to escape the inning with the tying run on third base.

Jeffry Rosa worked a bases loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch from Henderson in the sixth inning to push across a critical run that boosted the Mets lead to 4-2.

The Cardinals loaded the bases against Herrera with no outs in the seventh inning. Herrera was able to induce a 6-4-3 double play from Encarnacion, then got Friedrick to fly out. Palm Beach only scored on run and stranded the tying run on third base again.

Colin Houck provided an insurance run with a leadoff homer in the ninth inning to make it 5-3.

Juan Arnaud pitched around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth by retiring the next three batters in a row to end the game.

Bautista was credited with the win after he worked 1.1 innings. Arnaud earned his second save with 1.1 scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

Ewing led the Mets at the plate by going 2 for 4 with the two-run double.

Houck and Yohairo Cuevas each extended their hitting streaks to five games.

The Mets improved to 2-7 vs. the Cardinals this season and 2-9 on Thursdays. It was their first road win on a Thursday this season.

The Mets (1-5, 23-49) and Cardinals (3-2, 40-31) play the fourth game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.