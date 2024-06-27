Ninth Inning Rally Stalls in Extras

June 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (44-27, 1-4) scored three runs on a pair of two-out homers in the ninth, but couldn't get a run in extra innings as they fell 8-7 to the Bradenton Marauders (on Wednesday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look for their first win of the series when they return on Thursday night.

A two-out walk and a triple led to Bradenton's first run in the top of the second. The score remained 1-0 until the sixth when Bryson Ware reached on a one-out walk. After moving to second on a single by Jordan Viars, Ware was replaced by Devin Saltiban as a pinch runner on second base. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch by Marauders starter Carlson Reed to tie the game at one.

The Marauders led off the eighth with back-to-back home runs and added a grand slam to take a six-run lead. Viars led off the ninth with a walk and moved to second on a single by Pierce Bennett, scoring on a Dakota Kotowski base hit to make it 7-2. After a double play, Kehden Hettiger and Diego González walked to put two on with two outs. Kotowski scored on a wild pitch ball four to González that made it 7-3. Lou Albrecht and AJ Shaver hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game at seven and send it into extra innings.

Bradenton's extra runner Jeral Toledo started the tenth on second, moving to third and scoring on a wild pitch to give the Marauders an 8-7 lead. The Threshers went down in order in the tenth to stop the comeback attempt and fell 8-7.

Luke Russo allowed one run on three hits in 7.0 innings of work, walking two and striking out nine in a no-decision. Saul Teran allowed two runs on two hits and a walk without completing an inning. Jose Peña allowed three runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Luis Avila (0-1) allowed one unearned run on one hit with one walk in 2.0 innings to take the loss.

Russo set a career-high with 7.0 innings pitched...He became the second Thresher (Ottenbreit) to toss 7.0 innings or more in a game this season...His nine strikeouts tied his season-high set on Opening Day against Fort Myers...Both of Shaver's home runs have been game-tying homers...González has reached in ten consecutive games for the first time since his first year pro in 2019...Albrecht's ninth-inning homer was the first of his career...

