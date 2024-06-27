Chang Dazzles in Seven Innings as Marauders Win Fourth-Straight

June 27, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Hung-Leng Chang (3-5) turned in a career-high seven innings of one-run ball to lead the Bradenton Marauders to a 6-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. With the win, Bradenton owns at least a split of their second straight road series.

Bradenton jumped ahead early in the top of the first inning against Enrique Segura (1-1). Braylon Bishop doubled and Keiner Delgado was hit by a pitch to start the frame. After a double steal, Esmerlyn Valdez singled Bishop home before a sacrifice fly from Axiel Plaz plated the second run to give the Marauders a 2-0 cushion early.

The second batter in the bottom half of the frame, Devin Saltiban, swatted a solo-home run to left field to cut the Bradenton lead to 2-1. After a two-out single by Kehden Hettiger, Chang retired the next 10 hitters until a double from Dakota Katowski in the fifth who was nabbed on a fielder's choice the very next batter.

The right-hander struck out five and walked just one while allowing one run on four hits in seven innings, a new career high. The seven innings are the most by a Marauders starter since Derek Diamond fired seven frames last July against Fort Myers.

In the fifth, Bishop walked, and Delgado crushed a two-run home run down the right field line to extend the Marauders lead to 4-1.

Another walk to start the ninth scored on a Valdez double with the Marauders scoring capping off on dropped infield pop fly to plate Valdez and give Bradenton their largest lead of the night at 6-1.

After Luigi Hernandez (SV,1) struck out two and retired the side in order in the eighth, the first three batters reached safely in the ninth. A wild pitch from Hernandez scored Jordan Viars to trim the deficit to 6-2. After a popout and strikeout, another wild pitch plated another run. Katowski worked a walk to place two runners on base and bring up the tying run in AJ Shaver to the plate who hit the game-tying home run in the ninth on Wednesday. Hernandez struck him out to end the ballgame and give the Marauders their fifth straight win over the Threshers.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series at BayCare Ballpark on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends Minor League rehabber RHP Aaron Shortridge to the hill opposite of another Minor League rehabber RHP Wen Hui Pan for Clearwater.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.